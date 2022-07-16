Don-key (DON) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Don-key (DON) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Don-key has a market capitalization of $978,261.97 and approximately $172,462.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00256649 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001515 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.