Don-key Tops One Day Trading Volume of $243,716.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Don-key has a market cap of $972,906.93 and approximately $243,716.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Don-key has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00248405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001464 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

