Donut (DONUT) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Donut (DONUT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Donut has a market cap of $123,044.56 and $590.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00052516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.