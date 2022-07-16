DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

DV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of DV stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 142.53 and a beta of 1.12. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at $984,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at $984,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 717,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

