DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.0688 on Major Exchanges

DoYourTip (DYT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $99,754.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00470448 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001025 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.17 or 0.02003021 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000203 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DoYourTip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.