DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Up 1%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.40 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.71). 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 108,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.80 ($0.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.27.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

