Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $50.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
