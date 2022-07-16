Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

