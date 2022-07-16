Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Duck Creek Technologies

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCT. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.