Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 468,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,361.0 days.

Dufry Price Performance

Shares of DFRYF opened at $35.02 on Friday. Dufry has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $59.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

