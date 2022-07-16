Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 468,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,361.0 days.
Dufry Price Performance
Shares of DFRYF opened at $35.02 on Friday. Dufry has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $59.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27.
About Dufry
