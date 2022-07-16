DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Update

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 186,911 shares of company stock valued at $73,686. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 310,625 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. 327,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,979. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

