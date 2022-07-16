Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Up 3.1%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 9,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 841,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird lowered Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,125 shares of company stock worth $4,575,999 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.