DXdao Market Cap Hits $20.40 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and $15,136.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $413.65 or 0.01979656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00504445 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000365 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004902 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

