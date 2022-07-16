Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 82.2% in June

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,359. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

See Also

