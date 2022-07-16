Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 1,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 204,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19.

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

