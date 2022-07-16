E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 285.2% in June

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,217,800 shares, a growth of 285.2% from the June 15th total of 1,095,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.0 days.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of ENAKF opened at $8.16 on Friday. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.