E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 285.2% in June

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,217,800 shares, a growth of 285.2% from the June 15th total of 1,095,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.0 days.
E.On Stock Performance
Shares of ENAKF opened at $8.16 on Friday. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.
E.On Company Profile
