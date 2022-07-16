Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,068. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

