Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the June 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 3.9 %

ETB stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 731,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 198,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.