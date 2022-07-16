Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the June 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 3.9 %
ETB stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
