Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 272.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 161,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

