Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading Down 1.5%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. 417,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,146,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ebang International by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ebang International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ebang International by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ebang International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ebang International by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

