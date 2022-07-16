Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
TEAF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.82. 12,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $15.49.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
