Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

TEAF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.82. 12,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $15.49.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

