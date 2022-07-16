Edgeware (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $774,860.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,953,703,989 coins and its circulating supply is 6,321,671,627 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

