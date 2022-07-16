EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.50) to €5.70 ($5.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

