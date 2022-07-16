Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 259.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $99.43 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.96.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.