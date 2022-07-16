Electric Vehicle Zone 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $73,910.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and $73,910.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00051932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com.

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

