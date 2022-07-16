Electrify.Asia Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $336,321.12 and approximately $18,752.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,196.15 or 1.00010282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

