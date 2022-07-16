Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFLGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$0.82. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 97,020 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

