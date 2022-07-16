Elrond Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $65.13 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $57.40 or 0.00278287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00092251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041906 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,735,719 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.