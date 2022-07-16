Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

Shares of Empiric Student Property stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

