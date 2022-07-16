Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

