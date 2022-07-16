Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $57.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

