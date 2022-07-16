ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 844,400 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

