Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,632,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enel Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ENLAY opened at $5.00 on Friday. Enel has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Enel

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.20) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($9.50) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.25) to €9.75 ($9.75) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.