Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.79

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 4986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Energy Vault Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $21,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Stories

