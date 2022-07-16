Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.30

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and traded as low as $10.63. Engie shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 302,323 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Engie from €17.00 ($17.00) to €17.50 ($17.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Engie from €18.00 ($18.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Engie from €14.00 ($14.00) to €15.50 ($15.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.7631 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

