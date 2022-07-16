Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Update

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,840,000 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the June 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Enovix by 316.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 123,645 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enovix by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 507.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 711,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 1,879,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.18.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

