Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,950

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($24.98) to GBX 1,950 ($23.19) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.09) to GBX 2,430 ($28.90) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($25.75) to GBX 2,060 ($24.50) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($26.58) to GBX 2,034 ($24.19) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Entain has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,229.00.

Entain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $13.00 on Friday. Entain has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

