Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
EUBG stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.53.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
