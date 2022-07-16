Enzyme (MLN) Market Capitalization Hits $53.46 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $53.46 million and $4.75 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $25.54 or 0.00120655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,931.44 or 0.99950810 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,977 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,232 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

