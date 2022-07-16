Epic Cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,901.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Epic Cash has a market cap of $12.94 million and $3,901.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,708.86 or 1.00019626 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,591,840 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

