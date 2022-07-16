Equal (EQL) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Equal (EQL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Equal has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $96,187.07 and $9.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is equal.tech.

Equal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

