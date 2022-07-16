Equalizer Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $12,889.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Equalizer Coin Trading

