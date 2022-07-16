Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given New 380.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.