Ergo Hits Market Cap of $57.07 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $57.07 million and approximately $263,797.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00008413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.76 or 0.06303941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00255688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.01 or 0.00660768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00512894 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005860 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

