Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $138.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 104,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.