Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EURN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth about $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million. Research analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.60%.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.