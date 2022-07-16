Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,578,229 shares trading hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £22.00 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.20.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby; 100% working interest in the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

