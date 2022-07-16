EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 5.7%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 123,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,458,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in EVgo by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in EVgo by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

