Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the June 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

