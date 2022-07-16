Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.04. 34,918,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,362,112. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 4.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

