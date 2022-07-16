Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,445 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 0.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.47. 248,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,924. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

